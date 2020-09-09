Trump Campaign’s Fundraising Efforts Drastically Fell Short Of Biden’s Last Month

President Trump’s campaign and its joint Republican committees set a new monthly fundraising record by raising $210 million last month, but it pales in comparison to the $364 million that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign raised in the same period.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien acknowledged that both campaigns are “raising massive amounts of money, but have very different priorities about how to spend it.”

Stepien pointed to the Trump campaign’s investments in advertising and “a muscular field operation” compared to the Biden campaign’s “air war,” before going on to insist that the Trump campaign “will have all the resources we need to spread the message of President Trump’s incredible record of achievement, on the ground and on the air.”

The Trump campaign’s August fundraising numbers announcement comes after the President and his joint committees with the Republican Party have consistently outraised Biden every month, with the exception of June and August.

Stepien’s reassuring statement comes amid Trump’s low polling numbers as Biden leads Trump in nearly all swing state polls.

Last week, Biden set a new record for presidential fundraising with his campaign and joint fundraising committees by raking in $364.5 million last month alone.

Biden’s announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate as well as his official acceptance of the party’s nomination during the all-virtual Democratic National Convention last month appeared to boost his campaign’s fundraising to a record-setting level.