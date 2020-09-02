Biden Has Best Month In History Of Presidential Campaign Fundraising

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday set a new record for presidential fundraising with his campaign and joint fundraising committees raking in $364.5 million last month alone.

Biden’s announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate as well as his official acceptance of the party’s nomination during the all-virtual Democratic National Convention appeared to boost his campaign’s fundraising to a record-setting level.

According to the Biden campaign, $205 million came from online donations, which they said represents “the best month of online fundraising in American political history.” The Biden campaign added that more than 4 million people have made contributions thus far, with 1.5 million new donors in August.

“In August, together, we raised $364.5 million. That figure blows me away,” Biden said in a message to supporters. “And we raised it the right way, from people across the country stepping up to own a piece of this campaign, investing in the future we want to see for our kids and grandkids.”

Although the Trump campaign has yet to announce its fundraising figures raised last month, it reported that along with the Republican National Committee and joint fundraising entities, it raised $76 million within the four days during the RNC last month. The Trump campaign had previously out-raised Biden’s campaign in July by about $25 million — raising $165 million while Biden campaign’s raked in more than $140 million.

In comparison, Biden’s new fundraising record doubles what his campaign and joint fundraising entities raised in July. The massive cash haul also tops the funds raised during then-President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

In 2012, Obama’s re-election campaign and the DNC raked in $114 million that August and $181 million in September. In September 2008, Obama and the DNC together raised $193 million, which set a new record at the time for fundraising in a single month.