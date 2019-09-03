Trump Campaign Posts Doomsday Anti-Gun Control FB Ads Days After Texas Shooting

Several days after a mass shooting in Texas left seven people dead, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign began an apocalyptic ad blitz on Facebook warning users that Democrats were out to take their guns.

“Democrats have finally admitted what they truly want: a repeal of the Second Amendment,” the ads falsely declare. “It’s up to the American people to stand strong and defend our freedoms.”

The posts ask users to sign the “Official Defend the Second Amendment Petition” with their names, zip codes and email addresses.

The Trump campaign began posting the ads on Monday, two days after seven people were killed and 21 others were injured during a shooting rampage in the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

The Washington Post reported on the advertising effort earlier Tuesday.