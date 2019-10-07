Latest
Trump Campaign Aims To Make The 2020 RNC A ‘4-Day TV Commercial’ For POTUS

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Remote 3 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence stand with their families at the end of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (P... Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence stand with their families at the end of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 7, 2019 7:00 pm
The Trump campaign is endeavoring to transform the Republican National Convention into what campaign advisers call a “four-day television commercial” by helping state Republican parties change their primary rules in favor of President Donald Trump.

During a conference call with the press on Monday, unnamed campaign staffers told reporters that the campaign has been spending months working with state GOP organizations to change their primary and delegate systems to weed out Trump’s Republican opponents by the time the convention rolls around next summer.

The staffers denied the effort was to silence intra-party dissent against Trump, insisting that they’re merely trying to make the candidate selection process more “efficient.”

“The rules of the party now reflect adequately that the will of the voters in the president’s party,” one of the staffers said, according to Reuters. “This is not being done from a position of weakness.”

“What this is about is ensuring the President is in the best position possible to win the general election, and we do that by making sure Charlotte is a four-day television commercial for 300 million Americans and not an internal debate among a few thousand activists,” the campaign said, according to HuffPost.

Multiple states Republican parties have either altered the rules of their primaries or cancelled them altogether.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
