Trump Camp Pours Cash Into Ad Buys To Soothe Spooked POTUS Amid Grim Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
By
|
June 9, 2020 8:59 a.m.

The Trump campaign is bizarrely pouring over $400,000 on ads to air locally on Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN in the Washington, D.C. area, despite the fact that President Donald Trump, has little chance of winning Virginia nor Maryland in November.

One of the reasons for the head-scratching move, according to the Daily Beast, is to calm Trump’s nerves in the face of alarming poll figures by airing soothing ads where the TV-hungry president will almost certainly see them.

Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Beast that “we want members of Congress and our DC-based surrogates to see the ads so they know our strong arguments for President Trump and against Joe Biden.”

Trump was clearly shaken on Monday after CNN released a poll showing that he currently trails Democratic rival Joe Biden by a jaw-dropping 14 points among registered voters.

Now Trump is trying to peddle the baseless “skewed polling” conspiracy theory by announcing that he had hired McLaughlin & Associates to “analyze” CNN’s survey.

“I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving,” the President tweeted on Monday.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
