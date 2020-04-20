Trump Calls FBI ‘Human Scum’ For Investigating Russia Ties To His Campaign

President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Sunday night for investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia, which led to several of his associates’ indictment and eventual imprisonment.

During his daily press briefing, Trump described the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone as a “scam” and a “fraud.”

“You’ll find out what I’m going to do,” he told a reporter who asked if he planned on pardoning Stone and Manafort. “I’m not going to say what I’m going to do, but I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam and it turned out to be a disgrace to our country.”

Trump crowed that “now the tables are turned” and the need to “investigate the investigators,” referring to a U.S. Attorney John Durham’s current investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe. Attorney General Bill Barr had directed Durham to open the investigation.

“These were crooked people. These are bad people. These are very dangerous people,” Trump told reporters. “You know what they are, though? They’re scum. They’re human scum.