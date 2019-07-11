Trump Started His Day Bragging About How Good Looking And Stable He Is

The President started his day posting a cryptic thread of tweets dragging social media, “fake news,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and ex-Veep Joe Biden, and bragging about how “great looking and smart” and stable he is.

It appears he was attempting to tweet about his impending social media summit, set to take place at the White House on Thursday, in which he apparently intends to perpetuate the conservative “shadowing banning” conspiracy theory — that social media companies are biased against right wing people. Instead of inviting the traditional social media outlets, Trump extended the invitation to series of far-right web personalities, including a cartoonist regularly accused of racism and anti-Semitism.

But his Thursday morning Twitter thread quickly gave way to jokes about serving as president for 14 years and attacks on Biden and Warren. He also appeared to attempt to tag another person in his rant about other possible presidents, but instead tagged a Twitter user with less than 400 followers and whose bio describes him as a retired soccer coach and teacher. It’s unclear who Trump intended to tag.

Finally, he ended his Twitter tirade bragging about his looks and mental stability.

Trump later deleted the entire thread and replaced it with the same tweets, but untagged the soccer coach. It appears he was trying to tag Alfred E. Newman, the fictional cartoon mascot for Mad magazine. The original account he tagged had the cartoon boy as the avatar and a similar Twitter handle.

Read the replaced thread below:

…The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019