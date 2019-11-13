New Book By The Anonymous Op-Ed Writer Racking Up Huge Preorder Numbers

Latest
By
|
November 13, 2019 8:43 a.m.
The book “A Warning,” written by the anonymous author of the famous New York Times op-ed, is already racking up huge preorder numbers and causing its publishing house to print hundreds of thousands of copies to keep up with demand.

According to CNN, preorders total “well above 100,000 and climbing.”

The book is supposed to be an extended argument on why Trump should not be reelected based on insider accounts of White House dysfunction and illicit actions, according to the mysterious senior administration official who wrote it.

Trump and the White House have consistently bashed the anonymous author, but intense interest in the person’s identity and whether they still work for the administration has surely been fanning the flames of excitement for the book.

It is due out on November 19.

