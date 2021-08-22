Trump Booed At Rally After Quipping That COVID-19 Vaccinations Are ‘Good’

Former President Trump appeared to get booed by some of his supporters at a “Save America” rally in Alabama on Saturday night as soon as he encouraged the crowd to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Trump said. “But I recommend: take the vaccines.”

After saying that COVID-19 vaccines are “good,” Trump was met with boos from the crowd.

Trump then quipped to the crowd that they have “freedoms,” but that he “happened to take the vaccine.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

When the audible booing tamped down, Trump joked that the crowd would be the “first to know,” before reiterating against the vaccines are “working.”

In the seven months since he left office, the former president has not launched an official campaign to push Americans to get inoculated against the infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far, despite allies’ efforts to persuade Trump to do so.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that Trump has shown little interest toward pushing the public to get vaccinated even when his allies offered several suggestions on how he could potentially vocalize pro-vaccine rhetoric.

The former president’s latest remarks echo his scattered approach to encouraging vaccines.

Last March, Trump told Fox News that he would “recommend” people to get vaccinated, but that he respected people’s “freedoms” to refuse vaccinations.

Watch Trump’s remarks below: