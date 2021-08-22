Latest
1 day ago ago
The CDC Only Tracks a Fraction of Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections, Even as Cases Surge
2 days ago ago
Texas House Reported A Quorum, Opening Door To Voting Restrictions
on December 16, 2009 in Delhi, Afghanistan.
2 days ago ago
What The US Didn’t Learn in Afghanistan, According To The Government’s Own Inspector General

Trump Booed At Rally After Quipping That COVID-19 Vaccinations Are ‘Good’

CULLMAN, USA - AUGUST 21: Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a major rally hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and in conjunction with the Alabama Republican Party's Summer Meeting to support the MAGA agenda in C... CULLMAN, USA - AUGUST 21: Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a major rally hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and in conjunction with the Alabama Republican Party's Summer Meeting to support the MAGA agenda in Cullman, Alabama in Cullman, AL, United States on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 22, 2021 11:04 a.m.

Former President Trump appeared to get booed by some of his supporters at a “Save America” rally in Alabama on Saturday night as soon as he encouraged the crowd to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Trump said. “But I recommend: take the vaccines.”

After saying that COVID-19 vaccines are “good,” Trump was met with boos from the crowd.

Trump then quipped to the crowd that they have “freedoms,” but that he “happened to take the vaccine.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

When the audible booing tamped down, Trump joked that the crowd would be the “first to know,” before reiterating against the vaccines are “working.”

In the seven months since he left office, the former president has not launched an official campaign to push Americans to get inoculated against the infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far, despite allies’ efforts to persuade Trump to do so.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that Trump has shown little interest toward pushing the public to get vaccinated even when his allies offered several suggestions on how he could potentially vocalize pro-vaccine rhetoric.

The former president’s latest remarks echo his scattered approach to encouraging vaccines.

Last March, Trump told Fox News that he would “recommend” people to get vaccinated, but that he respected people’s “freedoms” to refuse vaccinations.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: