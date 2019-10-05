Bloomberg: Trump Making Big Cuts At National Security Council After Whistleblower Complaint

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to slash his National Security Council in wake of a bombshell whistleblower complaint about his call with the president of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg’s report on Friday night, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney informed the council’s senior staff this week of Trump’s decision to heavily reduce the number of employees.

A couple of unnamed sources told Bloomberg Trump was making the cuts for the sake of efficiency and as a part of O’Brien’s transition into his new role following the departure of John Bolton.

However, the decision comes amid Trump’s threats to find out the identity of the whistleblower, whose complaint also revealed that White House officials had used the National Security Council’s electronic system to conceal records of Trump’s calls with Ukraine and other foreign leaders to protect the President from political backlash.