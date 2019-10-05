Latest
2 hours ago
NYT: A Second Whistleblower With More Info On Trump, Ukraine May Come Forward
2 hours ago
House Dems Subpoena White House In Impeachment Inquiry
19 hours ago
Sasse Doesn’t Like Trump’s China Comments, But Backs Him Up On Schiff Bashing

Bloomberg: Trump Making Big Cuts At National Security Council After Whistleblower Complaint

President Donald Trump looks on during an event recognizing the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the White House on April 18, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
October 5, 2019 12:15 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to slash his National Security Council in wake of a bombshell whistleblower complaint about his call with the president of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg’s report on Friday night, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney informed the council’s senior staff this week of Trump’s decision to heavily reduce the number of employees.

A couple of unnamed sources told Bloomberg Trump was making the cuts for the sake of efficiency and as a part of O’Brien’s transition into his new role following the departure of John Bolton.

However, the decision comes amid Trump’s threats to find out the identity of the whistleblower, whose complaint also revealed that White House officials had used the National Security Council’s electronic system to conceal records of Trump’s calls with Ukraine and other foreign leaders to protect the President from political backlash.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: