Trump Baselessly Claims Pence Aide Is A ‘Never Trumper’ After Release Of Testimony Transcript

UNITED STATES - MARCH 20: Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, attends a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Longworth Building on Russian interference with the 2016 election featuring testimony by FBI Director James Comey and Director of the National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers, March 20, 2017.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
GOPer Says Trump’s Attack On Yovanovitch Was ‘Unfortunate’ But Not Intimidation
Chris Wallace Tells Scalise He Mischaracterized Impeachment Testimonies ‘Very Badly’
Johnson: Whistleblower Complaint ‘Exposed Things That Didn’t Need To Be Exposed’

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 07: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, arrives to the Capitol Visitor Center for a deposition related to House's impeachment inquiry on Thursday, November 7, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
November 17, 2019 6:14 p.m.
President Donald Trump bashed Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser and a witness in the impeachment investigation, on Sunday by claiming without evidence that she was a “Never Trumper”

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine,” Trump tweeted. “Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

Trump’s tweet was a response to Williams’ closed-door testimony, the transcript of which was released by the House Intelligence Committee on Saturday.

The transcript shows that Williams, who was on the infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, told impeachment investigators she heard Zelensky mention Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company with ties to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, during the call.

Williams’ account contradicts the White House’s released memo on the call, which does not record Zelensky bringing up Burisma. During the call, Trump had asked Zelensky to do him a “favor” and open an investigation into Biden as they were discussing U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Williams also described the call as “unusual and inappropriate.”

Trump has baselessly accused other witnesses in the impeachment investigation, such as Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, of being “Never Trumpers” in an effort to discredit their testimonies on his scheme.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
