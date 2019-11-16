READ: House Committees Release Transcripts Of Morrison, Williams Testimonies

The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry released transcripts Saturday of the closed-door testimonies earlier this month of outgoing National Security Council aide Tim Morrison and Vice President Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams.Both Morrison and Williams raised their concerns about the now-infamous July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was part of effort to dig up false allegations against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Morrison confirmed in his testimony that there was a quid pro quo associated with Trump’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

Last week, two sources familiar with Williams’ testimony told CNN that she found the conversation between Trump and Zelensky to be out of the ordinary because it did not have the typical tone of a diplomatic call. Williams testified that she did not bring up her concerns regarding the call with her superiors.

Read Morrisons’ testimony here.

Read Williams’ testimony here.