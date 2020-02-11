Trump Baselessly Claims He Lost New Hampshire In 2016 Due To ‘Hundreds Of Buses’ From Massachusetts

On Monday night, President Donald Trump pushed yet again his evidence-free conspiracy theory claiming out-of-state voters illegally cost him New Hampshire in the 2016 general election.

“We should have won the election, but they had buses being being shipped up from Massachusetts,” he told his booing supporters at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Hundreds and hundreds of buses. And it was very, very close even though they did.”

There is zero evidence of this claim, which Trump and his allies have been peddling for years.

Trump’s unfounded conspiracy theories positing that he was the victim of voter fraud in 2016 go beyond New Hampshire. Shortly after he was sworn into office, he launched a bogus “election integrity” commission (which was later shut down) after he claimed he would’ve won the popular vote were it not for “the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Watch Trump below: