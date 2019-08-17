FEC Chair Calls Out Trump’s Bogus Voter Fraud Claims: ‘Lay Your Cards On The Table’

The chair of the Federal Election Commission has called on the President, once again, to provide any proof he has for his bogus claim of widespread illegal voting in the 2016 election.

“You have not, so far, provided any proof of these allegations,” FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub wrote to Trump a day after he renewed the conspiracy theory on Thursday.

SAD: Last night, @realDonaldTrump again made unfounded claims about massive voter fraud in NH in 2016. In this letter, I ask him to back up his claims in terms a former casino operator should understand: “There comes a time when you need to lay your cards on the table or fold.” pic.twitter.com/vkddT1jGmH — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) August 16, 2019

“To put it in terms a former casino operator should understand: There comes a time when you need to lay your cards on the table or fold,” Weintraub wrote.

At a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday, Trump falsely said once again that massive voter fraud had taken place in the state.

After telling reporters “thousands and thousands of people [came] in from locations unknown” to vote in the state in 2016, Trump told rally goers that the state was “taken away from us.”

There’s no proof that any of that happened.

Weintraub has for years asked Trump for proof of the “astonishing voter-fraud scheme that he claims denied him” victory in New Hampshire. The White House did not respond to TPM’s request for comment on Saturday.

“What I wrote to you in March 2017 is as true now: Our democracy depends on the American people’s faith in our elections,” Weintraub told Trump Friday “Your voter-fraud allegations run the risk of undermining that faith.”