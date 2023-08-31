Latest
2 hours ago
Sitting Georgia State Senator Nods At Violence In Response To Trump Fulton County Charges
4 hours ago
Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Fulton County Election Theft Case
4 hours ago
Trump Said He Was Too Busy Saving Millions From ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ To Commit Fraud

Trump Asks To Split His Case Off From Co-Defendants Who Want A Speedy RICO Trial

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, where he will be booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 31, 2023 3:06 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Donald Trump formally asked a Georgia judge on Thursday to cleave his Georgia RICO case from his co-defendants who have exercised their rights to a quick trial as soon as October.

New Trump attorney Steve Sadow filed the relatively short document in which he asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to sever his case from the co-defendants who demanded a speedy trial.

Sadow said in the filing that having the trial start early would not leave him with “sufficient time to prepare President Trump’s case for trial.” He added that having a late October trial for Trump would violate his rights to due process and a fair trial.

Trump, who has spent most of his life delaying various legal actions brought against him, signaled earlier this month that he would move to sever his case from any defendant who wanted a speedy trial. Attorney Ken Chesebro was the first to ask and got what he said he wanted: an Oct. 23 trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the sweeping election conspiracy case against Trump and 18 others, had asked McAfee to clarify his order setting Chesebro’s trial date, and said that she wanted to try the defendants all at once, if possible.

Trump’s request to sever marks yet another split in interests between him and his co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case. His former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is off fighting to have the case removed to federal court, where he’d have a better chance at dismissal.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: