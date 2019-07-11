Trump Didn’t Appoint Chris Christie As AG Because He’d ‘Prosecute My Own Kids’

Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump walks onstage to give remarks, and sign an executive order on advancing American kidney health, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
on March 1, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida.
John Moore/Getty Images North America
July 11, 2019 12:10 pm

Why didn’t President Donald Trump appoint staunch loyalist Chris Christie as his attorney general after he won the presidency?

He was reportedly worried about Christie going after his adult children.

The Washington Post published a story on Politico White House correspondent Tim Alberta’s new book Thursday, in which the journalist explores how formerly anti-Trump Republicans suddenly embraced the volatile President — and how Trump rewarded them by tapping them as members of his administration.

But despite former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) unwavering loyalty during the 2016 campaign, Trump denied him the coveted AG position and shut him out of the White House altogether.

According to Alberta, Trump had explained his decision to campaign chairman Paul Manafort in 2016 like this: “Because that guy would prosecute my own kids and not think twice about it.”

Christie’s relationship noticeably cooled after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. In his book released this year, Christie describes Trump’s inner circle as “amateurs, grifters, weaklings, convicted and unconvicted felons.” However, the ex-governor has said he plans on voting for Trump in 2020 anyway.

