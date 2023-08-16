Latest
Trump And Co-Defendants Expected To Be Booked At Fulton County Jail With Possible Mugshots

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
By
|
August 16, 2023 12:12 p.m.



Former President Donald Trump and the 18 co-defendants that were charged alongside him for various alleged attempts to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in voluntarily, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told reporters late Monday night after the indictment was made public.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the turning in process will take place at the Fulton County jail.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a Tuesday statement.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” the sheriff’s office added. “The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

The booking and arraignment processes in criminal cases operate separately in the county, the sheriff’s office noted. 

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat previously suggested he wants to treat the defendants charged in the Trump case the same as any other defendant would be treated.

“Unless someone tells me differently we will be following normal practices. It doesn’t matter your status, we will have mug shots ready for you,” Labat said earlier this month on CNN.

This would be the first mug shot for Trump if one is taken upon his arrest. The former president did not get mugshots taken in his last three indictments, two of which were federal.

