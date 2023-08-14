Atlanta Court Convenes After Daylong Trump Grand Jury Session

Georgia state judge Robert McBurney has brought court into order after a state grand jury reportedly spent the day hearing prosecutors present a case about Trump’s efforts to press Georgia officials to reverse his 2020 loss in the state.

Prosecutors with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office spent Monday presenting evidence to a grand jury in the Trump case, and moved up the appearances of two witnesses who had originally been scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

At around 8 p.m. ET, reports from the courthouse emerged saying that the grand jury was voting on charges in the case. It’s not clear when a copy of any indictment that results might be released.

Trump trained his rage at having lost the election on Georgia in particular, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential election since 1992. On January 2, he made a famous call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, telling him “I just want to find 11,780 votes” — one more than his margin of loss.

Willis has examined charging Trump under the state’s racketeering statute, meant to capture wide-ranging conspiracies which involve many crimes and many defendants. To that point, Fulton County prosecutors have reportedly mulled whether to bring charges not only against Trump, but also against several others for their alleged involvement in his attempt to steal the 2020 election in the state. An attorney for Rudy Giuliani told TPM last year that the former NYC mayor had received a target letter in the investigation.

That includes an effort to breach voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia. CNN reported this week that Willis’ office obtained messages showing that Trump’s team directed the breach attempt, which came at the feverish height of conspiracy theorizing over what nefarious means may have been used to zap voting machines into assuring a Biden victory.

We’ll be following action in the courtroom below.