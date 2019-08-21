Trump Doubles Down: American Jews Who Vote Dem Are ‘Disloyal’ To Israel

President Donald Trump made it explicit.

Doubling down on his earlier Oval Office comments, Trump asserted on Wednesday that American Jews who vote for Democrats are “being very disloyal to Jewish people” and “to Israel.”

“Only weak people would say anything other than that,” he told reporters as he was leaving the White House.

Trump doubles down on Jewish “disloyalty” comments pic.twitter.com/r5jVNWh2Yi — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 21, 2019

The comments come as he has continued to lob accusations of anti-Semitism at members of “the squad” soon after he helped get Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (temporarily) barred from Israel.

Rep Tlaib wants to cut off aid to Israel. This is the new face the of Democrat Party? Read the AOC PLUS 3 statements on their hatred of Jews and Israel. Check out Rep. Omar (the great people of Minnesota won’t stand for this). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Trump has already garnered accusations of anti-Semitism for promoting these ideas.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

To my fellow American Jews, particularly those who support @realDonaldTrump: When he uses a trope that’s been used against the Jewish people for centuries with dire consequences, he is encouraging—wittingly or unwittingly—anti-Semites throughout the country and world. Enough. https://t.co/dn1ug4w20Z — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2019

CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt:

It’s unclear who @POTUS is claiming Jews would be “disloyal” to, but charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews. As we’ve said before, it’s possible to engage in the democratic process w/o these claims. It’s long overdue to stop using Jews as a political football. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) August 20, 2019

Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders: