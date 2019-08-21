Latest
3 hours ago
Delaney Mirrors … Trump? Ex-Rep. Says It Seems Dems Are ‘Cheering On’ Recession
3 hours ago
Trump Administration Moves To Detain Migrant Families Indefinitely
5 hours ago
Trump’s Feelings Were Hurt By Denmark PM’s ‘Very Not Nice’ Response On Greenland
news

Trump Doubles Down: American Jews Who Vote Dem Are ‘Disloyal’ To Israel

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
August 21, 2019 1:17 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump made it explicit.

Doubling down on his earlier Oval Office comments, Trump asserted on Wednesday that American Jews who vote for Democrats are “being very disloyal to Jewish people” and “to Israel.”

“Only weak people would say anything other than that,” he told reporters as he was leaving the White House.

The comments come as he has continued to lob accusations of anti-Semitism at members of “the squad” soon after he helped get Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (temporarily) barred from Israel.

Trump has already garnered accusations of anti-Semitism for promoting these ideas.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt:

Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: