Trump May Be Cooling On Shanahan, Asked For Alternate Candidates During D-Day

While in Normandy for D-Day celebrations, President Donald Trump quietly asked at least three people for defense secretary alternatives to Patrick Shanahan after announcing his intent to nominate him in early May.

According to NBC News, Army Secretary Mark Esper was floated as a possible replacement.

Shanahan was reportedly not Trump’s first pick for the gig, as the President thinks he lacks a compelling TV presence.

Shanhan is apparently low on supporters in general within Trump’s orbit, barring National Security Adviser John Bolton, who sees him as easily bendable to Trump’s whims.

Shanahan and Trump were at odds recently over the USS John McCain debacle, with Trump calling the person who asked that it be hidden “well meaning” while Shanahan said he never would have given that order.