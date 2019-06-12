Latest
on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana.
19 mins ago
Upon Questioning, GOP Rep. Pence Quietly Changes FEC Filings About Trump Hotel
36 mins ago
Trump Privately Intrigued By Impeachment, The Boost It Would Give His Approval Rate
42 mins ago
Harris: If I’m Elected, DOJ Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Prosecute Trump
news

Trump May Be Cooling On Shanahan, Asked For Alternate Candidates During D-Day

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 7:55 am

While in Normandy for D-Day celebrations, President Donald Trump quietly asked at least three people for defense secretary alternatives to Patrick Shanahan after announcing his intent to nominate him in early May.

According to NBC News, Army Secretary Mark Esper was floated as a possible replacement.

Shanahan was reportedly not Trump’s first pick for the gig, as the President thinks he lacks a compelling TV presence.

Shanhan is apparently low on supporters in general within Trump’s orbit, barring National Security Adviser John Bolton, who sees him as easily bendable to Trump’s whims.

Shanahan and Trump were at odds recently over the USS John McCain debacle, with Trump calling the person who asked that it be hidden “well meaning” while Shanahan said he never would have given that order.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: