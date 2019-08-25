Report: Trump Allies Claim They’ve Been Compiling Damaging Info On Journalists

President Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly on an organized mission to undermine journalists who provide the “negative” coverage of Trump that the President constantly complains about.



The New York Times reported on Sunday that a group of pro-Trump conservatives are crafting a supposedly vast compilation of damaging public statements and social media posts made by the reporters.

Several unnamed people “familiar with the operation” claimed to the Times that they had assembled such data on hundreds of journalists in their aggressive crusade against what Trump’s allies consider unflattering coverage of the President.

However, the Times cautioned that the unnamed sources may be exaggerating the magnitude of the compilation in order to scare reporters into softening their coverage.

The White House and Trump’s reelection campaign denied knowing about or participating in the crusade, according to the Times.