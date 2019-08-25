Latest
1 hour ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Surprises Trump With Unexpected Visit To G-7 Summit
3 hours ago
Anthony Scaramucci Shows Up At A Charity Event Headlined By Joe Biden
4 hours ago
GOP Donors Refuse To Help Rescue Steve King’s Struggling Reelection Campaign
news

Report: Trump Allies Claim They’ve Been Compiling Damaging Info On Journalists

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
August 25, 2019 4:01 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly on an organized mission to undermine journalists who provide the “negative” coverage of Trump that the President constantly complains about.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that a group of pro-Trump conservatives are crafting a supposedly vast compilation of damaging public statements and social media posts made by the reporters.

Several unnamed people “familiar with the operation” claimed to the Times that they had assembled such data on hundreds of journalists in their aggressive crusade against what Trump’s allies consider unflattering coverage of the President.

However, the Times cautioned that the unnamed sources may be exaggerating the magnitude of the compilation in order to scare reporters into softening their coverage.

The White House and Trump’s reelection campaign denied knowing about or participating in the crusade, according to the Times.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: