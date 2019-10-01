CNN: Trump’s Aides Warning Him There’s A Real Chance He’ll Be Impeached

Latest
October 1, 2019
President Trump’s aides and allies have warned him in recent days that there’s a real chance he might be impeached, according to CNN.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Monday night that aides have “cautioned him just in the last few days he faces the real likelihood of impeachment,” adding that others close to Trump are “divided” on the gravity of House Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

“(Some aides are) reassuring the president that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is just placating Democrats and won’t ultimately drive the process toward an impeachment vote,” Acosta said.

The tid-bit comes on the heels of a House Democrats’ subpoena of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and reports that the White House is largely unorganized in its impeachment defense, letting Trump run his own defense from his Twitter account.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
