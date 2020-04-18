Latest
Sign with a Canadian flag (the maple leaf has been replaced with the symbol of a house) urging Canadians to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada on April 12, 2020. The Ontario provincial government extended the state of emergency until April 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto)
5 hours ago
Canada And US Agree To Extend Border Closures For Another Month
5 hours ago
Former Treasury Secretary Who Broke With Bush Tax Policy Dies At Age 84
5 hours ago
Trump Hotels Aren’t Housing Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Adviser Takes Heat For Likening Stay-At-Home Protesters To Rosa Parks

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 18, 2020 3:42 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore faces backlash for recently comparing protesters defying stay-at-home orders in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Moore, who is a member of the White House council to reopen the country, told The Washington Post in a Friday night report that the stay-at-home order protesters indicate “a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded” and that he likens them to Park.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said.

Moore was swiftly derided for his remarks shortly after the Post published its report.

However, Moore’s comments to the Post weren’t the first to invoke Parks when discussing protesters defying stay-at-home orders.

In a video posted to a libertarian think tank’s YouTube page on Tuesday, Moore indicated that he’s assisting an effort to plan a “drive-in” to protest Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders.

“They’re going to shut down the Capitol — shh, don’t tell anybody,” Moore said. “We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices.”

Moore then predicted in the video that there will be “a lot more” of the stay-at-home order protests, before arguing that “this is a great time, gentleman and ladies, for civil disobedience.”

Moore’s latest remarks aren’t far off from the remarks President Trump made during Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing when he argued that Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia have done “too much” with social distancing and that the stay-at-home protesters in those states “seem to be very responsible people.”

Moore also told CBS in a Friday interview that the Trump administration should have begun the process to reopen the economy “a week or two ago.”

“I think we lean way too much in the direction of keeping the economy shut down to try to save every life, not realizing that we’re causing huge hardship for citizens — again, people at the bottom and businesses — and we’re going to suffer a big loss of living standards because of this,” Moore said.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: