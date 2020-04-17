Latest
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 15, 2020:New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a press conference about COVID-19 and the closing of K-12 public schools in New York City.
1 hour ago
NYC Cancels All May Events In Sign That We’re In For A Long Haul
2 hours ago
Dem Lawyer Taps Mayor ‘Corona’ As Lead Plaintiff In New COVID-19 Election Lawsuit
2 hours ago
Judge Rejects Roger Stone Bid For New Trial That Claimed Jury Misconduct

Trump Fires Off Calls To ‘LIBERATE’ Michigan, Minnesota And Virginia Amid Protests

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
April 17, 2020 12:46 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump posted several bellicose tweets on Friday about the states where some people, including his supporters, are protesting their governors’ stay at home orders.

Trump first tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” followed by “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” then “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.”

“And save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” he added in his tweet about Virginia.

Over the past several days, all three states have seen protests against the stay at home orders issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) during the COVID-19 crisis. The demonstration in Michigan was led by two conservative groups, and several protesters in attendance were seen waving pro-Trump and Confederate flags.

After first falsely claiming he had the “total authority” to force states to end their orders and reopen the economy, Trump backed down and admitted the decisions were up to the governors.

However, he has maintained his desperate push for businesses to open shop again by May 1 in order to protect his chances of reelection this year, and Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia all happen to be key states.

TPM has reached out to the press offices of the governors and the White House, and will update upon receiving a response.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: