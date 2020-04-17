Trump Fires Off Calls To ‘LIBERATE’ Michigan, Minnesota And Virginia Amid Protests

President Donald Trump posted several bellicose tweets on Friday about the states where some people, including his supporters, are protesting their governors’ stay at home orders.

Trump first tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” followed by “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” then “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.”

“And save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” he added in his tweet about Virginia.

Over the past several days, all three states have seen protests against the stay at home orders issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) during the COVID-19 crisis. The demonstration in Michigan was led by two conservative groups, and several protesters in attendance were seen waving pro-Trump and Confederate flags.

After first falsely claiming he had the “total authority” to force states to end their orders and reopen the economy, Trump backed down and admitted the decisions were up to the governors.

However, he has maintained his desperate push for businesses to open shop again by May 1 in order to protect his chances of reelection this year, and Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia all happen to be key states.

TPM has reached out to the press offices of the governors and the White House, and will update upon receiving a response.