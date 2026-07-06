© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Trump Admin Appears to Delete Air Conditioner Guidance Amid Right-Wing Freakout

Here’s a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
by
07.06.26 | 7:58 am
Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) opined that government recommendations for air conditioning usage are "socialism." (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Good morning. Hope you had a good holiday weekend. Here are a few stories TPM is following heading into this week…

What Freedom Truly Means

Heading into a very hot weekend, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised city residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees, part of an effort to avoid overtaxing the power grid. 

Naturally, right-wing influencers and MAGA activists were appalled that Mamdani would attack New Yorkers’ freedom in this way ahead of America’s 250th birthday. 

“This is what socialism looks like, folks,” declared Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor in Ohio. “First AOC tried to come for your steak and ribs and now the Socialist Democrats are coming for your AC,” intoned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “Welcome to socialism, where the government demands you turn your house into a sauna,” said Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX). (Has Gill ever been in a sauna?)

Of course, if the 78 degrees guidance sounds familiar, it’s because it is nothing new. Mayors Bill DeBlasio and Eric Adams also gave it, as did governor Kathy Hochul. 

And so did the federal Department of Energy. 

Or, at least, it did. Those web pages seem to have been deleted at some point in the last few days. The Internet Archive appears to show the DOE advising readers to set “an indoor temperature between 75-78°F during the day” on a page that was live as of July 2, the day after Mamdani’s tweet. It was, according to Internet Archive screenshots, gone by July 3. We’ve asked the DOE what happened here.

Paul LePage Makes His Return

A TPM person of interest going back more than a decade now, Paul LePage, the former governor of Maine, has a good chance of landing in Congress next year. 

  • LePage is one of a few politicians who gets described, accurately, as “Trump before Trump” — words he himself has used. In fact, reviewing some of his bizarre and extreme comments — and insistence that any mistakes were actually not mistakes at all but intentional, perfect choices — LePage, at 77, feels like a forerunner of today’s politics, not a blast from the past. 
  • Now he’s running in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) is retiring. He’s facing Matt Dunlap (D), the former secretary of state and current state auditor. 
  • Though the district has been represented by Golden, a centrist Democrat, since 2019, it leans conservative. Cook Political Report has it as an R+4. 
  • Which is all to say, we may soon see LePage leading a new political life in a party that has come to reflect in his image. 

Tabs

Mallory McMorrow, one of three candidates running in Michigan’s Democratic primary for Senate, announced on Sunday that she would be suspending her campaign. 

Tucker Carlson in an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review claims he will help create a third party — “there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about” — but that he doesn’t want to be a candidate. 

Trump called the president of FIFA and asked him to review the suspension of the team’s top goal scorer in the World Cup, Folarin Balogun. Balogun’s suspension was reversed Sunday.

Man of the Hour

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S Capitol Building on June 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Johnson spoke to reporters about after House procedural vote pertaining to the NDAA failed due to dissent from a group of House Republicans. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It’s Mike Johnson, coming into the week claiming he will push to pass the SAVE America voter suppression legislation through the budget reconciliation process, an idea that has been floated many times, but that is unworkable for a number of reasons, including the Senate Parliamentarian’s objections and a growing number of GOP’s senators’ insistence that their party does not have the votes for it. 

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
Includes: 
82
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  3. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    Most AC’s run at 20degress cooler for peak efficiency.

  4. “The secret of the demagogue is to make himself as stupid as his audience so they believe they are clever as he.” – Karl Kraus

  5. Paul LePage hopes to serve as co-chair of the Congressional Blotto Caucus with Van Orden from Wisconsin if elected.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

76 more replies

Participants

Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for eggrollian Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for dont Avatar for debg Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for pshah Avatar for noonm Avatar for canyoncountry Avatar for brian512 Avatar for kelaine Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for justruss Avatar for bcgister Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for garrybee Avatar for Scoutmom Avatar for Zemod Avatar for BlueHen Avatar for Muse

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
Dam Breaks As Elected Dems Withdraw Support, Urge Platner to Drop Out of Maine Senate Race
07.06.26 | 6:42 pm
Where Things Stand
FCC Chief Carr’s Threats of Retribution Seem To Be Working
07.06.26 | 4:48 pm
News
Johnson Has a Not So New Plan For Passing GOP’s Voter Suppression Bill
07.06.26 | 1:22 pm
Morning Memo
It Doesn’t Have to be Like This
07.06.26 | 10:19 am