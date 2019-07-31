Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Sent His Hostage Crisis Diplomat To A$AP Rocky’s Trial In Sweden
2 hours ago
Watch Marianne Williamson Talk To A Child Reporter About Her Dead Cat
2 hours ago
NC Election Board Chair Resigns After Making Joke Comparing Women To Cows
news

Trump Admin To Give Americans Access To Cheaper Prescription Drugs… From Canada

Canadian flag with lot of medical pills isolated on black background
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By
July 31, 2019 10:45 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

So much for President Donald Trump’s “America first” motto.

Trump’s Health and Human Services department unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would “lay the foundation for the safe importation of certain drugs originally intended for foreign markets.”

Under the new plan, Americans would be allowed to import FDA-approved prescription drugs from Canada at a lower price than those sold in the U.S.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar claimed the plan was a pathway to ending “foreign freeloading.”

“Today’s announcement outlines the pathways the Administration intends to explore to allow safe importation of certain prescription drugs to lower prices and reduce out of pocket costs for American patients,” he said in a press release. “This is the next important step in the Administration’s work to end foreign freeloading and put American patients first.”

Americans have been traveling to Canada for drugs like insulin when the cost is too high to obtain them in the U.S. This plan would ostensibly make it easier for Americans to obtain cheaper drugs without having to cross the border.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: