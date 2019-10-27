Gowdy Says He Has ‘No Idea’ If He’ll Join Trump’s Legal Team In Impeachment Probe

Latest
Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) hasn’t joined President Donald Trump’s legal team to help him with the House impeachment inquiry, and apparently he doesn’t know if he ever will.

“Will you be joining the White House fight?” CBS anchor Margaret Brennan asked Gowdy on Sunday.

“I have no idea,” the former congressman responded. “I don’t represent the President as of today.”

“I don’t know what if anything will exist in January,” he added. “It may be over.”

Gowdy joked that he doesn’t “even know if I’m going to be alive in January.”

“If Dallas doesn’t start playing better, I won’t be alive in January,” he said.

In early October, several outlets reported that President Donald Trump had tapped Gowdy as his legal representation in his battle against the impeachment investigation, though New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that the offer had not been made yet.

Apparently Trump doesn’t want a legal team anyway.

“I don’t have teams,” he told reporters on Friday. “Everyone’s talking about teams. I’m the team.”

Watch Gowdy below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
