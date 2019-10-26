Trump Says He Doesn’t Need A Proper Team To Help With Impeachment Probe

Latest
President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on October 03, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 26, 2019 10:24 am
Though he calls the House impeachment inquiry “the worst hoax in the history of our country,” President Donald Trump apparently feels confident enough to handle it on his own.

During a press spray on Friday, Trump brushed off the idea of gathering a team of allies to help him with the investigation into his attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to damage his political rivals.

“But here’s the thing: I don’t have teams,” he told reporters. “Everyone’s talking about teams. I’m the team.”

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump added.

Watch the President below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
