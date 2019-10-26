Trump Says He Doesn’t Need A Proper Team To Help With Impeachment Probe

Though he calls the House impeachment inquiry “the worst hoax in the history of our country,” President Donald Trump apparently feels confident enough to handle it on his own.

During a press spray on Friday, Trump brushed off the idea of gathering a team of allies to help him with the investigation into his attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to damage his political rivals.

“But here’s the thing: I don’t have teams,” he told reporters. “Everyone’s talking about teams. I’m the team.”

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump added.

