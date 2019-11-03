Top Mulvaney Aide Who Was On Trump-Ukraine Call Refuses To Testify In Impeachment Probe

Robert Blair, senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, will not testify in the House impeachment investigation, Blair’s lawyer said on Saturday.

Lawyer Whit Ellerman told CNN his client, who was on the call in which President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, will follow the White House’s order not to testify.

“In light of the clear direction he has been given by the executive branch, Mr. Blair has respectfully declined to appear and testify,” Ellerman said. “Nevertheless, he will fulfill all his legal duties once that conflict is appropriately resolved.”

Ellerman said Blair would not comply with a subpoena from impeachment investigators either because the White House’s order “covers subpoenas.”

House investigators sent a request to Blair last week asking him to give a deposition on Monday.