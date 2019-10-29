House Seeks Testimony From Top Mulvaney Adviser

Latest
By
|
October 29, 2019 10:36 am
The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have requested to hear from a top adviser to acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney, CNN was first to report Tuesday.

The committees want to hear from Robert Blair, who serves as a senior adviser to Mulvaney as well as an assistant to President Trump. Blair was on the now-infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has formulated the basis of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

It is still unclear if Blair will voluntarily agree to testify and the committees are still in negotiations with the Mulvaney adviser regarding the request, CNN reported. The White House did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
