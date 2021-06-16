Top GOPer Swears To Make Biden ‘Half-Term President’ In Echo Of McConnell’s Infamous Obama Vow

Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., talks with reporters at the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
June 16, 2021 4:43 p.m.

Senate Republican Conference chair John Barrasso (R-WY), the third highest ranking GOPer in the chamber, has taken Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) infamous obstruction vow to another level.

During a GOP think tank event last week, Barrasso noted that McConnell was deeply criticized for declaring in 2010 that making then-President Barack Obama a “one-term president” was the “single most important thing” Republicans wanted to achieve. Then the Wyoming Republican promised to go even further than his colleague ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” Barrasso said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have House, Senate, White House.”

The GOP leader asserted that Biden “will sign whatever” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) put on his desk and labeled the Democratic Party “the party of socialism.”

McConnell has made it clear that his plan to fully obstruct a Democratic president didn’t stop with Obama; last month the senator said that “one hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.” He also hinted at a Merrick Garland repeat and blocking a potential Biden appointee to the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Watch Barrasso below (his remark is at the 7:22 timestamp):

Cristina Cabrera
