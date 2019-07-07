Latest
on September 5, 2013 in Richmond, Virginia.
news Immigration

Tlaib Defends Vote Against Border Funding Bill: ‘More Money Is Not Going To Fix This’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 7, 2019 2:01 pm

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defended on Sunday her vote against a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Tuesday.

On June 25, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the Senate-approved bill to a vote in the House. Tlaib, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) were the only Democrats who voted against the bill.

When “This Week” host Martha Raddatz asked Tlaib about her vote, the congresswoman pointed to House Democrats’ recent visit to the migrant detention centers in Texas.

“Three agents took me aside, away from my colleagues and said, ‘More money is not going to fix this.’ That they were not trained to separate children,” Tlaib said.

The congresswoman said the agents told her that “this is a broken system. This is inhumane.”

“Let’s be honest here Martha, in the ’80s it was more that was coming across the border and we didn’t do this,” Tlaib said. “We allowed the asylum seekers to go through the legal process.”

Tlaib explained that when she, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Pressley voted against the bill, it was because “we knew this was not the choice that we needed our country to move forward on.”

“There is a better choice. We’ve seen it in the ’80s,” she said. “We need to do better than what we’re doing now at the border.”

Ocasio-Cortez also defended her vote on Saturday night.

“I don’t believe it was a good idea for Dems to blindly trust the Trump admin when so many kids have died in their custody,” the New York Democrat tweeted. “It’s a huge mistake.”

Watch Tlaib below:

