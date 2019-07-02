Latest
27 mins ago
New Poll Shows Harris Leapfrogged Sanders To Second Place In Iowa
110210_Election_CFW- Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tancredo, of the American Constitution Party, offers thanks to his supporters during his concession speech at an election night gathering at the Stampede Mesquite Grill & Dance Emporium in Aurora, CO. (Craig F. Walker/ The Denver Post) (Wife is Jackie)
2 hours ago
Ex GOP Rep Suggests Biden Become ‘Half-Black, Half-Pacific Islander’ Woman To Win
3 hours ago
‘Wheezing’ And ‘Winded’: Trump And Carlson Have Different Views On Kim’s Health
news Immigration

‘Haunting’: Dems Describe Horrific Conditions At Border Facilities After Visit

CLINT, TX - JULY 01: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) addresses the media after touring the Clint, TX Border Patrol Facility housing children on July 1, 2019 in Clint, Texas. Reports of inhumane conditions have plagued the facility where migrant children are being held. (Photo by Christ Chavez/Getty Images)
Christ Chavez/Getty Images North America
By
July 2, 2019 11:47 am

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) on Tuesday shared disturbing details of a congressional visit to two migrant detention centers in Texas.

Torres told MSNBC that the 15 visiting Democratic lawmakers weren’t allowed to bring their phones inside the facilities (Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-TX) brought one in anyway) and that the Democrats had to force border officials to let them inside the cells.

The California Democrat said that “if not for pushing our way and insisting on having border agents open up one of the cells” to talk to the migrants, the lawmakers wouldn’t have found out about the detainees being forced to drink out of the cell’s toilet.

“The only running water in the cell was coming out of that toilet,” Torres said.

She also described seeing a supply room “fully stocked with basic necessities” that weren’t being provided to the migrants.

“But what good is it to have a supply room, a fully stocked supply room, if those supplies are not getting to the people that need it?” Torres asked. “And let me ask the country, how is a 2-year-old supposed to ask for soap and water?”

On Monday, Castro posted several photos and videos he took of the facilities in Clint and El Paso showing mold-ridden bathrooms and people crammed in cells while being denied medicine and even showers.

“Our border patrol system is broken. And part of the reason it stays broken is because it’s kept secret,” Castro, who is the chair of the Hispanic Caucus, tweeted. “The American people must see what is being carried out in their name.”

After taking the tour, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) described the conditions as “far worse than we ever could have imagined” and a “human rights crisis.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said some women had been denied showers for 15 days.

“What’s haunting is that the women I met with today told me in no uncertain terms that they would experience retribution for telling us what they shared,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “They all began sobbing – out of fear of being punished, out of sickness, out of desperation, lack of sleep, trauma, despair.”

An unnamed Department of Homeland Security official denied the accounts to the Washington Post, insisting that water was available at the facilities.

Watch Torres below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: