Scott Gives Trump Benefit Of The Doubt: He Should ‘Correct’ Proud Boys Shout Out

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 12: Benjamin Ginsberg, right, and Robert Bauer, co-chairs of The Presidential Commission on Election and Administration, prepare to testify before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing in Russell Building titled "Bipartisan Support for Improving U.S. Elections: An Overview from the Presidential Commission on Election Administration." (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
September 30, 2020 12:56 p.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Wednesday that President Donald Trump should make an effort to amend remarks he made during the first presidential debate on Tuesday where he told a far-right hate group to “stand by.”

“I think he misspoke,” Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, told reporters. “I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

The comments come after Trump’s call for members of the Proud Boys elicited cheers from group members, who, according to The New York Times, were posting in private social media channels, lauding Trump’s words as “historic.”

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris further suggested that Trump’s rhetoric on race during Tuesday’s debate served as a “dog whistle through a bullhorn” to white supremacist groups.

National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign attempted to clean up the remarks in a separate CNN interview on Wednesday saying that the President was really telling the Proud Boys to “get out of the way.” Gidley then asked how many times President Trump needed to condemn white supremacy — which the campaign official claimed Trump has done “multiple times in the past.”

 “I don’t know how many ways you want him to say it, and how many times you want him to say it,” Gidley said.

“New Day” anchor John Berman pushed back, asserting that there was “no limit on the amount of times you can condemn white supremacists.”

They’re just that bad. It’s just that worth it to do it,” Berman said, adding: “for some reason he wasn’t willing to.”

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
