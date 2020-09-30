Harris Calls Trump’s Refusal To Condemn White Supremacy ‘Dog Whistling Through A Bullhorn’

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris late Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy laid bare his courtship of such groups who she said he had addressed loudly and clearly during the first of three presidential debates.

“The President of the United States, in the year of our lord 2020, refuses to condemn white supremacists,” Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “This is a president, you know, people talk about dog whistling. Dog whistling through a bullhorn is what he is doing.”

Harris’ comments come after when asked if he would condemn white supremacy instead said that Proud Boys should “stand by” and that “almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

The President also declined to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism. Trump instead addressed a move by his administration to bring an end to racial sensitivity training in the federal government by saying, “I ended it because it’s racist.”

“If you were a certain person, you had no status in life — it was sort of a reversal,” he added.

“Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is — someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase ‘Black lives matter’, someone who is getting rid of training of federal employees around the issue of race,” Harris said in a separate interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams late Tuesday.

She further condemned the President for what she called attempts to “distract” from his failures in leadership.

“Donald Trump on almost every issue that was discussed tonight has had no plan,” Harris said.