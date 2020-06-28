Latest
Tim Scott: Trump Retweet Of Supporter Chanting ‘White Power’ Is ‘Indefensible’

UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conduct a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/POOL)
By
|
June 28, 2020 10:52 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) condemned President Trump’s retweet earlier Sunday morning of a video showing a supporter in Florida chanting “white power” during an interview on CNN.

When asked about his reaction to the President’s retweet, Scott first replied that “there is no question he should not have retweeted it” and that it should be taken down.

Pressed again by CNN’s Jake Tapper about whether the retweet offends him, given how he’s asking the question as a white person who’s offended by it, Scott noted that CNN couldn’t air the video in its entirety due to excessive profanity before conceding that “the entire thing was offensive.”

“There is no question, we can play politics with it or we can’t — I’m not going to,” Scott said. “It is indefensible. We should take it down. That’s what I think.”

Scott’s remarks come three days after the House passed its police reform bill a day after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican policing reform measure led by the only Black Republican senator. On Wednesday, Senate Democrats failed to give Republicans the 60 votes needed on a procedural vote to begin debate on the bill.

Watch Scott’s remarks below:

