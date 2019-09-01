Latest
KILLEEN, TX - MARCH 24: Demonstrators participate in a March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Killeen, Texas. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Tiffany Trump Posts Pointed Quote After POTUS Personal Assistant Drama

Pool/Getty Images North America
September 1, 2019 4:04 pm
Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s fourth child, on Saturday pointedly posted a certain poem on Instagram following the drama around her father’s former personal assistant.

The assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was fired last week after she bragged to reporters during an off-the-record dinner that she was closer to the President than Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. Westerhout also reportedly told the journalists that Trump didn’t want to be photographed with Tiffany because he believed her to be too overweight.

The youngest Trump daughter posted a poem by Rumi several days later, which read in part: “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For I differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he had forgiven Westerhout.

“I love Tiffany, doing great!” he added.

