Tiffany Trump Posts Pointed Quote After POTUS Personal Assistant Drama

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s fourth child, on Saturday pointedly posted a certain poem on Instagram following the drama around her father’s former personal assistant.

The assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was fired last week after she bragged to reporters during an off-the-record dinner that she was closer to the President than Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. Westerhout also reportedly told the journalists that Trump didn’t want to be photographed with Tiffany because he believed her to be too overweight.

The youngest Trump daughter posted a poem by Rumi several days later, which read in part: “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For I differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he had forgiven Westerhout.

“I love Tiffany, doing great!” he added.