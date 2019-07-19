Latest
attends ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
33 mins ago
ESPN Host Torches His Own Network For Policy Banning Trump Criticism
39 mins ago
Hicks Denies Involvement In Discussions To Pay Off Porn Star Alleging Affair With Trump
46 mins ago
Global Denunciations Rain Down On Trump Amid Attacks On The Squad
news

Keep Your Chin Up: Friedman Hits Back At Trump After He Insults His Appearance

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
By
July 19, 2019 12:19 pm

It was a typical Twitter morning Friday for President Trump: He boosted a book on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and went after the media for its coverage of his silence during the “send her back” chants at his reelection rally.

But then Trump directed his ire toward an unexpected target — New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, whom the president nicknamed “the chin,” perhaps a reference to Friedman’s author photo.

Trump took issue with Friedman’s polite tone while speaking to the President on the phone recently, and the fact that Friedman went on to call the President a “racist,” among other things, in his column.

Friedman responded in kind later Friday morning, noting that he “was asked to speak to you by your Senator friend, who said you were upset at the criticism you were getting from the Wall Street Journal and some other conservatives for not bombing Iran in retaliation for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone.”

Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that the “senator friend” was none other than Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

In a Twitter thread, Friedman said Trump “basically talked for four minutes” and they each went on their separate ways. He concluded:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: