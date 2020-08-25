The RNC Kicked Off On A Dark Note. WH Insists Melania Trump’s Speech Will Be ‘Uplifting’

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: First lady Melania Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: First lady Melania Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House July 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge across southern states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Arizona, Trump joined with guests from across the country to discuss how to responsibly return to the classroom. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 25, 2020 1:11 p.m.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

First lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that the first lady’s speech, which is scheduled to headline the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, would “definitely” be “very uplifting and positive.”

“We want everything to be positive and uplifting,” Grisham told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson in an interview Tuesday. “The first lady is not known for being ominous.”

Grisham’s comments come after the Republican Party kicked off its convention Monday with an evening that was replete with ominous characterizations of President Donald Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as both a “socialist” and a “radical” who would sidle up to criminals while defunding the police, welcome illegal immigrants with open arms and destroy the American economy.

Campaign officials and Republican lawmakers have insisted that the RNC this week aims to portray the country in a more positive light — criticizing what some have called a “dismal” outlook and “depressing” vision of America conveyed by Democrats at their convention last week. 

“I think she makes a really good case to the American people why it’s so important her husband continue on as president for the next four years,” Grisham said Tuesday.

Aside from its significance as a headliner for the evening, the first lady’s speech has drawn attention since she was previously embroiled in accusations of having plagiarized her predecessor, former first lady Michelle Obama’s words during her 2016 convention address. 

Grisham assured that “every word” of Melania Trump’s speech would be “from her” and “very authentic.”

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
