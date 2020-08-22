Lara Trump Slams DNC For ‘Dismal’ And ‘Depressing’ Vision Of America

Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump on Saturday slammed the recent Democratic National Convention for presenting what she called a “dismal” vision of America’s future, that she said would not be repeated at the Republican party’s convention next week.

“What we saw last week from the Democrats, really their entire convention was about bashing Donald Trump, and it was a dark, dismal and really depressing vision of America I think that they presented,” she told NBC in a Saturday Weekend Today interview. Lara Trump is also President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.

“We are going to have the opposite,” Lara Trump said. “Ours will be hopeful and inspirational and patriotic.” She said that she wanted Republicans at the end of the convention to be convinced “that America continues to be the greatest, most exceptional nation in the world.”

Her comments echo those made by Trump when on Friday he called the Democratic convention the “darkest and angriest and gloomiest” in the country’s history in remarks to a conservative group in Virginia.

Both of the Trumps remarks come after a four-day virtual Democratic convention that culminated Thursday as former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the party’s presidential nomination and speakers throughout the week suggested that President Trump was unfit to carry the country through the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 170,000 people in the United States.

Biden on Thursday urged voters to choose what he called “a path of hope and light.”

“If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” Biden said.

The senior adviser said of the RNC, that Trump will be a part of each of its four nights as speakers praise his work over the past three and a half years.

“President Trump is the American dream,” she said.

Lara Trump’s remarks sharply contrast the sentiments of the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama who delivered a fiery keynote speech last week and told Americans that “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” and suggested that the President “is clearly in over his head.”

“He cannot meet this moment,” the former First Lady said. “He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”