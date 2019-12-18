Latest
24 mins ago
Senate Receives Trump’s Holiday Card Along With His Bonkers Impeachment Letter To Pelosi
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance from the base of the Washington Monument on a stormy morning on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Washington is preparing for the House of Representatives to hold the historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Boring Impeachment Makes ‘You Wish For A Nice School Shooting,’ Radio Host Says
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Pence Away From Washington As Impeachment Comes To A Head. It’s Not The First Time.

The Mayor Of Salem Burns Trump With A Wicked History Lesson On Witch Trials

A young woman accused of witchcraft in Salem Village, Massachusetts, tries to defend herself in front of Puritan ministers in 1692. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
By
|
December 18, 2019 4:14 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Kim Driscoll (D), the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, happens to know a thing or two about witch trials.

Apparently deciding that “witch hunt” no longer sufficiently encapsulated his suffering at the hands of the impeachment process, President Donald Trump howled in an unhinged letter on Tuesday that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” than to him.

To Driscoll, the comparison was flawed, to say the least.

“Learn some history,” she tweeted Tuesday in response to Trump’s comment.

The mayor pointed out that, unlike Trump, the victims who were gruesomely killed in 1692 Salem witch trials were powerless and underprivileged. And unlike those victims, Trump has plenty of evidence of wrongdoing against him.

Driscoll shredded Trump’s “offensive” comparison again several hours later in a CNN interview.

“I mean the whole point of the witch trials is there was no rule of law, and you’re talking about very marginalized people who were accused, these victims,” the mayor told CNN host Don Lemon. “They were women. They were elderly. They were poor. Anyone who was different or odd in any way, shape, or form.”

“Versus 2019: we’ve got expressions of wrongdoing, we’ve got transcripts, we’ve got a rule of law,” she continued. “In fact, the most important rule of law — the Constitution of the United States — that’s serving as a guide.”

“The witch trials were a lesson that, if anything, is going to inform how this President will, in fact, receive a very fair trial and inquiry process,” Driscoll added.

Watch the mayor below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: