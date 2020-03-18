Texas Governor Suspends Provisions Of State Code To Let Local Govs Delay Elections

Latest
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, talks to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By
|
March 18, 2020 1:32 p.m.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) suspended provisions of Texas’ Election Code Wednesday to allow local governments to postpone their May 2 elections until November 3.

He said in a statement that he “strongly encourages” local governments to take advantage of the allowance.

Secretary of State Ruth Hughs released corresponding guidance for local governments on the logistics of moving back the elections.

Texas already conducted its Democratic presidential primary on March 3, which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

The state has over 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the Texas Capitol has already been shuttered.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
