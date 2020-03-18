Texas Governor Suspends Provisions Of State Code To Let Local Govs Delay Elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) suspended provisions of Texas’ Election Code Wednesday to allow local governments to postpone their May 2 elections until November 3.

Suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections. This means local governments now have the ability to postpone their May 2, 2020 elections until November 3, 2020. https://t.co/VEvUhFxPXT pic.twitter.com/ZbrL6z1M0i — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 18, 2020

He said in a statement that he “strongly encourages” local governments to take advantage of the allowance.

Secretary of State Ruth Hughs released corresponding guidance for local governments on the logistics of moving back the elections.

Texas already conducted its Democratic presidential primary on March 3, which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

The state has over 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the Texas Capitol has already been shuttered.