Cruz Says ‘Of Course’ It’s Wrong For Trump To Ask China To Investigate Biden

By
|
October 13, 2019 2:35 pm
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave a rare rebuke on Sunday of President Donald Trump over his call for China to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“Is it appropriate for President Trump to be saying China should look into the Biden family? Is that appropriate?” CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Cruz during an interview on “Face the Nation.”

“I–look, of course not,” the Texas Republican said. “Elections in the U.S. should be decided by Americans and it’s not the business of foreign countries, any foreign countries, to be interfering in our elections.”

Cruz asserted that foreign countries “should stay out of American elections.”

“That’s true for Russia. That’s true for Ukraine. That’s true for China,” he said.

Hardly any Republicans have criticized Trump for pushing Ukraine and China to investigate his top political rival, or acknowledged such a request is wrong. Only four Republicans have done so, besides Cruz.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
