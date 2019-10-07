Latest
33 mins ago
Giuliani Associates Won’t Voluntarily Comply With House Impeachment Requests
2 hours ago
Kevin McAleenan Jeered Off Stage By Protesters At Immigration Forum
3 hours ago
House Subpoenas Pentagon, OMB In Impeachment Probe

GOP Sen. Criticizes Trump’s Ukraine Call, Dismisses Biden Conspiracy Theory

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) takes questions from reporters after meeting with Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors (GM), on Capitol Hill, December 5, 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
October 7, 2019 3:31 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) chastised President Donald Trump on Monday for pushing the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden during a July call.

“The President should not have raised the Biden issue on that call, period,” Portman said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s not appropriate for a President to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent.”

The Ohio Republican said he doesn’t see the call as an impeachable offense, but he expressed support for a congressional investigation into the scandal.

Portman, who had co-signed a letter to Ukraine in 2016 calling for anti-corruption reforms at General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin’s office, also pushed back against Trump’s baseless claim that Biden had gotten Shokin fired for investigating a gas company with ties to his son.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t remember that even being an issue,” the senator said. “That was not why we were calling for reforms.”

The letter in question echoed then-Vice President Biden’s concern that Shokin was not addressing government corruption – the opposite of Trump’s claims in his debunked conspiracy theory.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had also signed the letter, though last week he claimed that Congress may have been subjected to a “misinformation campaign” about Shokin at the time.

So far, only three other Republican senators have called out Trump for asking foreign governments to investigate Biden: Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: