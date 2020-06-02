Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19:From left, Thomas Pickering, retired U.S. ambassador and Chairman of the Benghazi Accountability Review Board, Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and current Vice-Chairman of the Benghazi Accountability Review Board, Mark Sullivan, former director of the U.S. Secret Service, and Todd Keil, Former Asst. Secretary for Infrastructure Protection with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, testifyduring a House Oversight Committee hearing entitled 'Reviews of the Benghazi Attack and Unanswered Questions,' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, September 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-CA) is continuing to lead the GOP investigation of the Sept. 11, 2012, assaults that killed U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
34 mins ago
Ex-Top Military Leader Was ‘Sickened’ To See Forces ‘Violently Clear Path’ For Trump Photo-Op
2 hours ago
Former GOP Rep’s Son Arrested For Spray-Painting ‘BLM’ On Trump Golf Club Sign
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President of the United States and White House Advisor, speaks to during an on-camera interview at the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway criticized former FBI Director James Comey and fiercely defended President Trump against Democrats in the Impeachment proceedings during the interview. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Kellyanne Conway Blasts Bishop Outraged Over Trump’s Church Photo Op

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, An Iraq War Vet, Expresses Alarm At Military Helicopters Over DC

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 25: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., conducts a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate adjourned for the day the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 25: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., conducts a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate adjourned for the day the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 25, 2020... UNITED STATES - JANUARY 25: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., conducts a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate adjourned for the day the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 2, 2020 6:05 p.m.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), an Iraq War veteran who lost both her legs in combat, expressed alarm on Tuesday over the federal government’s use of military helicopters to disperse protests in Washington, D.C. the night before.

Duckworth said on Twitter that she has witnessed similar scenes during her deployment in the Middle East.

“When I was in Iraq, we flew Black Hawks in the fight against Al-Qaeda to protect our troops,” said Duckworth, a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. “In Donald Trump’s America, those same helicopters are being used to intimidate peaceful protesters in our own nation’s capital instead.”

The brandishing of military muscle by the federal government against protesters continued later that night with Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters flying low and intimidating crowds calling for justice in cases of police brutality that took the lives of unarmed black people, like George Floyd who died in police custody last week. 

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, a homeland security reporter for the New York Times, said the aircraft maneuvers were similar to situations in war zones to scare off insurgents.

On the other side of the aisle, few GOP senators have been willing to come forward to formally condemn the photo-op President Trump staged as wafts of searing tear gas sent peaceful anti-racism demonstrators and churchgoers running from Lafayette Square on Monday as Trump delivered a televised address at the White House.

Aside from remarks by Sens. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Tim Scott (R-SC), many of the President’s Republican colleagues in the Senate either bit their tongues, made mild reproaches, pleaded ignorance or otherwise dodged reporters when tossed the question.

In other words, few Republicans have spoken out against the use of tear gas that was green-lighted by Attorney General William Barr shortly before Trump descended from his perch for a photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30