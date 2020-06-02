Barr Ordered Lafayette Square Clear-Out Right Before Trump’s Remarks

Latest
NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Attorney General William Barr listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washingt... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Attorney General William Barr listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump's executive order could lead to attempts to punish companies such as Twitter and Google for attempting to point out factual inconsistencies in social media posts by politicians. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 2, 2020 3:24 p.m.

Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly asked law enforcement officials to push protesters out of Lafayette Square shortly before President Trump delivered an address at the White House amid protests nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

According to a Washington Post report on Tuesday, Barr made his decision late Sunday or early Monday to extend the perimeter around Lafayette Square by one block, citing two law enforcement officials.

A Justice Department official told the Post that the plan, which Barr played a part in deciding, was set to be executed in the afternoon. The same official said that it came after Barr surveyed the scene in the afternoon and found that the perimeter had not been extended.

“He conferred with them to check on the status and basically said: ‘This needs to be done. Get it done,’” the Justice Department official told the Post, and adding that Barr “assumed that any resistance from the protesters of being moved would be met with typical crowd-control measures.”

The Post’s report comes amid Trump being criticized for his photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church after federal police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse a peaceful crowd outside the White House during his Rose Garden speech.

Barr is also facing backlash after strolling with Defense Secretary Mark Esper around downtown Washington, D.C. on Monday night in a publicity stunt after the city’s curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. ET.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
