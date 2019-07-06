Susan Collins On Kavanaugh: ‘I Do Not Regret My Vote In The Least’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has no regrets about being the decisive vote to appoint Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

The New York Times published a profile on Collins on Saturday, which explored the Maine senator’s future after serving during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Collins’ vote in favor of Kavanaugh, who was accused of attempting to rape Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, was highly polarizing. Conservatives applauded her, while those on the left swore to unseat the moderate Republican for helping solidify a conservative SCOTUS that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

However, Collins hasn’t been swayed by the controversy.

“I do not regret my vote in the least,” she told the Times.

Collins, who’s served four consecutive terms in the Senate, has yet to formally announce whether she’s running for reelection in 2020.

Several Democratic challengers have already stepped up, including Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon. In her campaign announcement video, Gideon cited Collins’ Kavanaugh vote as an indication of Collins “falling in line behind the demands of someone else,” such as President Donald Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

H/t the Hill.