Susan Collins Announces ‘Yes’ Vote For Jackson, Giving SCOTUS Nom First GOP Backing

By
|
March 30, 2022 9:26 a.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Wednesday morning that she plans to vote “yes” for Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation on the high court, the first drop of support Jackson has received from a Republican as President Joe Biden’s SCOTUS pick.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” the GOP senator said in a statement. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position.”

Given that Supreme Court confirmations are approved by a simple majority vote in the Senate, plus indications that all 50 Democratic senators that make up the majority are on board with Jackson, the appointee likely wouldn’t have needed Collins’ support when her confirmation gets put to a vote next week.

Nevertheless, the Maine senator’s backing gives Jackson’s confirmation bipartisan approval. It’s unclear how many other Republicans, if any, will join Collins to vote for Jackson.

If successfully confirmed to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, Jackson will be the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
