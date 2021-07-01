6-3 SCOTUS Further Scales Back Reach of Voting Rights Act

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority ruled Thursday that two restrictive voting policies in Arizona did not violate the Voting Rights Act. The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito laid out the “guideposts” for courts to consider in deciding whether a state’s election rules have the effect of discriminating against minority voters.

The court’s opinion was not a full-on gutting of the relevant VRA provision, as some voting rights advocates feared, but nonetheless will likely weaken the power of the voting rights law. The court’s three liberals dissented in the case, while Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote a concurring opinion.

Alito’s opinion said the court was declining to lay out a specific test for courts to use when weighing challenges to election regulations brought under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a provision that has been used more frequently in voting rights cases after the Supreme Court in 2013 gutted another section of the law.

The Arizona case was the first time the Supreme Court was weighing in on how the provision applied in cases concerning election regulations, though the high court has repeatedly considered its use in redistricting lawsuits.

Alito said that, this being the court’s “first foray into the area,” the justices “think it sufficient for present purposes to identify certain guideposts that lead us to our decision in these cases.”

His opinion said that the “the size of the burden imposed by a challenged voting rule is highly relevant,” while noting that “every voting rule imposes a burden of some sort.”

“Mere inconvenience cannot be enough to demonstrate a violation of [Section 2],” he said. He also said the courts should consider how much a voting policy in question deviates from how voting worked in 1982, when Congress passed the relevant VRA provision.

He also said that “some disparity” in how a law affects different racial communities “does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open or that it does not give everyone an equal opportunity to vote.”

The courts, he said, “must consider the opportunities provided by a State’s entire system of voting.” And he also emphasized the attention courts should pay to the “strong state interests” that make it less likely that restrictive policies violate the VRA.

“One strong and entirely legitimate state interest is the prevention of fraud,” Alito wrote.

Though Alito had claimed the interpretation of Section 2 that the court was offering Thursday was meant to merely provide “guideposts,” altogether, the factors Alito’s opinion highlighted — and the dismissive attitude he expressed towards obstacles to the ballot box — could make it much more difficult for voting rights advocates to win cases brought under Section 2.

The liberals’ dissent, penned by Justice Elena Kagan, said that the majority opinion “undermines Section 2 and the right it provides.”

“The majority fears that the statute Congress wrote is too ‘radical’—that it will invalidate too many state voting laws,” Kagan wrote, referring to how Alito described the more muscular interpretation of the VRA put forward by the court’s liberals. “So the majority writes its own set of rules, limiting Section 2 from multiple directions. Wherever it can, the majority gives a cramped reading to broad language.”

Her dissent referenced the 2013 Supreme Court decision that pulverized another part of the VRA that had required certain states to get federal approval to change their election practices. She also quoted the late Rep. John Lewis on how, as a young activist, he described the purpose of the VRA.

“What is tragic here is that the Court has (yet again) rewritten—in order to weaken—a statute that stands as a monument to America’s greatness, and protects against its basest impulses,” Kagan wrote.

“What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about ‘the end of discrimination in voting.'”

Read the opinion below: