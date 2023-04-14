Latest
5 hours ago
Leaked Audio Shows Tennessee GOP Infighting After Being Labeled ‘Racist’ For Expulsion Vote
6 hours ago
Trump Enlists MAGA Footsoldiers To Join His DeSantis Shade Brigade
9 hours ago
How A Rural California County Became A Petri Dish For the Big Lie

Supreme Court Issues Stay, At Least Temporarily Blocking Mifepristone Restrictions From Taking Effect 

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Members of the Supreme Court (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Members of the Supreme Court (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Associate Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan, and Brett M. Kavanaugh pose in the Justices Conference Room prior to the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 14, 2023 3:53 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Supreme Court granted the Department of Justice’s emergency request to temporarily halt lower court rulings that would have reimposed restrictions on mifepristone that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted in recent years.

The stay is in place until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The anti-abortion plaintiffs’ response to the government’s request for a stay is due by noon on Tuesday.

It’s just an administrative stay, temporarily putting the lower court orders on ice until the full Supreme Court can decide on the merits of the case. Without it, the restrictions on mifepristone would have taken effect nationwide on Saturday. 

“The idea would just be to keep the ruling on hold until the Supreme Court can take a closer look at the merits and decide whether to issue a longer stay pending appeal,” Jessie Hill, associate dean and professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, told TPM.

The stay does not guarantee that the right-wing bench will ultimately reverse the lower courts. 

While the Supreme Court deciding to uphold the lower court ruling would drastically curtail accessibility to mifepristone — hugely significant, as medical abortions comprise over half of those performed in the United States — it would also have even farther reaching effects. 

The ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, much of which was upheld by the Fifth Circuit, endorsed some very unorthodox theories on standing. They allowed the plaintiffs, a group of anti-abortion doctors, to claim that they’re injured by mifepristone not because they prescribe or take it, but because they may one day have to treat a woman suffering from the drug’s supposed side effects. The FDA can expect many, many challenges to its authority if such a tenuous link passes muster to sue. 

If the Supreme Court majority ultimately prioritizes its hostility to abortion access over the standing issues, the FDA may be able to mitigate some of the damage, depending on how it uses its enforcement discretion.

So far, the White House told TPM that it wouldn’t “ignore” the lower court rulings and keep mifepristone on the market as usual, but it’s unclear whether that stance will hold if the administration is defeated at court.

Read the order here:

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: